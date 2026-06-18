WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 18, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 18

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Qwister Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Trenton Shutters – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Songwriters Circle Series featuring Tommy Link, Julie Derrick and Just Williams – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Grungebox/Applejack – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUN 19

Jerod Eggleston – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Slim & Red – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Rockabilly Steve – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Trever Stribing – The Landing – Bemus Point

Old Dog Bluegrass – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Qwister – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Doug Phillips – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

SAT JUN 20

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Dan Baney – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

That 80s Hair Band – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Bad JuJu – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Smokin’ 45 – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Interstate Daydream/Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Mandy Majtan – twig & vine – Warren, PA

SUN JUN 21

A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music and Dance Sensation – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Qwister – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

Bill Ward and Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Monica Lewis – The Cooler – Sherman

Erika & Jesse – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE JUN 23

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Charity Nuse – Ribs n Bones – Warren, PA

Grungebox – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUN 24