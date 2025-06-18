WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 19, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU June 19
- Juneteenth Celebration (Day 1) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown
- Tsavo Highway, St Vith, Jade Giambrone (Third Thursday) – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny & the Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Chris Nathan – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
FRI June 20
- Juneteenth Celebration (Day 2) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown
- Jim Ronan – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
- Ion Sky – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Two Towns – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
SAT June 21
- Juneteenth Celebration (Day 3) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown
- Mister Green (Debut Show) – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Backlog – Frewsburg Firemans Grounds (Frewsburg Bicentennial Celebration) – Frewsburg
- Counting Crows – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua
- Hyde & Seek – The Cooler – Sherman
- Honky Tonk Heroes – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- FamJam 4 – The Pond – Sugar Grove
- Whiskey Jack – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Jazz Crossing – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- R&S Acoustic Band – Ellington Rod & Gun – Ellington
- Campfire Junkie – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point
- Juvenile Characteristics, Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Party McFly – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Uncle Bens Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse & Erika – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Juvenile Characteristics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- DJ Queen of the Beats – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
SUN June 22
- Juneteenth Celebration (Day 4) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown
- Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two Towns – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk
- Fat Cat Freddy – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
MON June 23
- The Wood Brothers – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua
TUE June 24
- Alexander Gavryluk – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- Honky Tonk Heroes, Teddy Long – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
WED June 25
- Movies at the Reg: Sinners – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Nu Juice – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Jeremy Jaeger – Findley Lake Park (Sunset Sounds on the Lake Series) – Findley Lake
- Miranda Wilcox – Ellington Town Square – Ellington
