WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 20, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 20

Well Worn Boot/The Hallow Society – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown

White Bronco (Third Thursday after party) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Putl – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Oliver Burdo – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI JUN 21

Lenny and The Landshark – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Dean Wells – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Chautauqua Big Band Swing – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Twisted Lid – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Alexander James – The Fish – Bemus Point

JB Martin and the Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Whiskey Jack – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT JUN 22

Nightshift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Shannon Jones – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo & Co./Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Danny & The Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Davis & Eng – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg

Lenny and The Landshark – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

HonkyTonk Heroes – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SON – The Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Whiskey Jack – The Cooler – Sherman

aKoostikly challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SUN JUN 23

Brown Dog acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The New Smith Brothers – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point

Tyler Caulkins – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Untouchables – Cassadaga Beach – Cassadaga

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions featuring the Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JUN 24

Charity Nuse – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUN 26