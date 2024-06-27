WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 27, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUN 27
- Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- John Cross and Jennifer Dearing – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI JUN 28
- Jamie Smith – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jazz Crossing – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Whiskey Trick – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Hard Luck Story – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt and Timm Reasbeck – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Raedwald Howland-Bolton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ten Pound Hammer – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Tyler McClain – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SAT JUN 29
- The Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- In Crowd/Big Logic and the Truth Serum – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- aKoostikly Challenged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Smokin’ 45 – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lindsay Brown Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SUN JUN 30
- Lower Case j – Busti Tap House – Busti
- John Sichir – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Two For Flinching – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Skinny Moo – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON JUL 01
- Jai Callpepper – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Kev Rowe & Friends – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
TUE JUL 02
- Diggin Roots Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
WED JUL 03
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy and Sean Patrick McGraw/Juvenile Characteristics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
