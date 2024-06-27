WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 27, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 27

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

John Cross and Jennifer Dearing – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Bill Ward and John Cross – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI JUN 28

Jamie Smith – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jazz Crossing – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Whiskey Trick – The Fish – Bemus Point

Hard Luck Story – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt and Timm Reasbeck – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Raedwald Howland-Bolton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ten Pound Hammer – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Tyler McClain – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT JUN 29

The Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

In Crowd/Big Logic and the Truth Serum – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

aKoostikly Challenged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Smokin’ 45 – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

HonkyTonk Heroes – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lindsay Brown Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SUN JUN 30

Lower Case j – Busti Tap House – Busti

John Sichir – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Two For Flinching – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Skinny Moo – The Fish – Bemus Point

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUL 01

Jai Callpepper – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Kev Rowe & Friends – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

TUE JUL 02

Diggin Roots Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

WED JUL 03