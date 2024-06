WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 6, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 06

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Backlog – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron

Jamie Smith – Busti Tap House – Busti

Interstate Daydream – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI JUN 07

Adam Gould – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Bucked Up/Derek Davis Trio – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron

The Riffriders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Davis & Eng – Ashville General Store – Ashville

Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mid-Life Crisis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Diggin’ Roots Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Drive-In Double Feature: Meatballs & Wet Hot American Summer – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUN 08

SON – 2 Gingers Inn/The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Blood Sugar Sex Magik (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Matt & Abby – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Black Widow – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

HonkyTonk Heroes – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

Nick Slagle – The Cooler – Sherman

Afraid of Human – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Lenin-McCarthy (Backlog) – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN JUN 09

Mick Fury – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

WRFA Great American Picnic – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

SON – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo – The Fish – Bemus Point

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUN 10

Adam Gould – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE JUN 11

Gavin Paterniti – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

WED JUN 12