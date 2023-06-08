WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 8, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 08

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

In Crowd – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUN 09

Miranda Wilcox – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

The Riffriders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Bucked Up – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron

Todd Mertens – The Fish – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUN 10

SON – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Cheap Thrill, Virus X, The Hallow Society – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Tiny the Dream, STCLVR, Chvck, auxcab – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron

The Untouchables – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jesse Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Nick Slagle – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Eny’s Mix Tape – The Fish – Bemus Point

Brianna Blankenship – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Black Widow – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jerod Eggleston – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

Movies at The Reg: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JUN 11

WRFA’s Great American Picnic: Women Who Rock – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Qwister – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Backlog – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Open mic with Bill Ward and Sally Schaefer – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON JUN 12

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JUN 14