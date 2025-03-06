WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 06, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 06

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI MAR 07

Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAR 08

The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Celeron

Plymouth Knob, Orange Dog Club, Rom Com Victims – Toybox – Fredonia

SUN MAR 09

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE MAR 11

Memory Cafe with Bill Ward – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

WED MAR 12