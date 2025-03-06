WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 06, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 06

  • Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI MAR 07

  • Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAR 08

  • The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Celeron
  • Plymouth Knob, Orange Dog Club, Rom Com Victims – Toybox – Fredonia

SUN MAR 09

  • Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE MAR 11

  • Memory Cafe with Bill Ward – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

WED MAR 12

  • Buster Keaton’s Sherlock Jr. with R.E.M.’s Monster and New Adventures in Hi Fi – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

