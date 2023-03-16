WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 16, 2023 (St. Patrick’s Day)

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAR 16
- Arts on Fire LIVE featuring Water Horse (Sue Tillotson and Jim Cunningham) – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM – YouTube
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAR 17
- St. Vith with Hanna and Horton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Smilo & The Ghost – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Freeze – Foster’s Tap House – Cherry Creek
- Bucked Up – Sugar Grove American Legion – Sugar Grove, PA
- Backlog – Snuffy’s Cafe and Lounge – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
SAT MAR 18
- The Reg Presents: Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis presented by Colin Mochrie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Oliver Burdo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dave Ahlquist – Randolph VFW – Randolph
- The Freeze – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
SUN MAR 19
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 20
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 22
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Close – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply