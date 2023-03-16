WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 16, 2023 (St. Patrick’s Day)

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAR 16

Arts on Fire LIVE featuring Water Horse (Sue Tillotson and Jim Cunningham) – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM – YouTube

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAR 17

St. Vith with Hanna and Horton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Smilo & The Ghost – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Freeze – Foster’s Tap House – Cherry Creek

Bucked Up – Sugar Grove American Legion – Sugar Grove, PA

Backlog – Snuffy’s Cafe and Lounge – Warren, PA

Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

SAT MAR 18

The Reg Presents: Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis presented by Colin Mochrie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Oliver Burdo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Dave Ahlquist – Randolph VFW – Randolph

The Freeze – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SUN MAR 19

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 20

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 22