WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 2, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAR 02

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brian Hanna and Bill Ward – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI MAR 03

Tommy Link – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAR 04

Ion Sky – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tim Wright – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The HighLife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Geezers – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Tiny Music Band – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SON – Emerald Lounge – Ellicottville

Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

Dave Ahlquist – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: The Fabelmans – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 05

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 06

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 08