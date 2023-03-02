WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 2, 2023

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 2, 2023

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAR 02

  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Brian Hanna and Bill Ward – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI MAR 03

  • Tommy Link – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAR 04

  • Ion Sky – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Tim Wright – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • The HighLife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • The Geezers – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point
  • Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer
  • Tiny Music Band – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
  • SON – Emerald Lounge – Ellicottville
  • Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
  • Dave Ahlquist – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
  • Movies at The Reg: The Fabelmans – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 05

  • Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 06 

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 08

  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: Navalny – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.