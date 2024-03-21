WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 21, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 21

Effiny Saxophone Duo recital – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Busti Tap House – Busti

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAR 22

Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Hanna and Horton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Ion Sky trio unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Rick & The Roadhouse Rockers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Vinny and The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT MAR 23

Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown

Taylor Re-Maid – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Brooke Surgener – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Paul Hunter – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Lana and Dustin – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites – Mayville

Marshmellow Overcoat – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Bob Marley: One Love – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 24

Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 25

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 27