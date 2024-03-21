WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 21, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAR 21
- Effiny Saxophone Duo recital – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAR 22
- Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Hanna and Horton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Ion Sky trio unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Rick & The Roadhouse Rockers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Vinny and The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT MAR 23
- Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown
- Taylor Re-Maid – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Brooke Surgener – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Paul Hunter – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lana and Dustin – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites – Mayville
- Marshmellow Overcoat – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Bob Marley: One Love – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 24
- Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 25
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 27
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Drive-Away Dolls – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
