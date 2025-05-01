WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 01, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU May 01

BJs Fest (Night Two) – BJs – Fredonia



Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Scott Tixier – Domus Fare – Fredonia

Bill Ward – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Bemus Point Elementary Spring Concert – Bemus Point Elementary – Bemus Point

Dean Wells – Wicked Warrens – Warren

FRI May 02

Movies at the Reg: Death of a Unicorn – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

DJ Felix – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Memories of Ron McEntire in Music – St. Lukes Church – Jamestown

Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dangerbird – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

SAT May 03

Iron Eyes – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown

Charity Nuse Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Celeron

New Planets – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pat Cook as Patsy Cline – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Salsa Showdown 2025 – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Masterworks Scholarship Benefit Concert – King Concert Hall (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia

Midnight Recovery – First Ward Falcons Club – Dunkirk

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – MJs Tavern – Randolph

Rockabilly Steve, BR3 – The Fillmore – Dunkirk

Public Water Supply, Dark Water Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Smokin 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Bucked Up – Sugar Grove American Legion – Sugar Grove

Ion Sky – Route 5 Events Center – Dunkirk

SUN May 04

JCC Student Music Recital – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Aaron & Boaz Mecham – Rosch Recital Hall (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

MON May 05

Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown

MON Tue 06

JCC Spring Concert 2025 – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

WED May 07