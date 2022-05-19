WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 19, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAY 19
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Fredonia Guitar Quartet – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and Facebook and YouTube
- Third Thursday summer concert series: The Elektra Kings and Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Cold Lazarus – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Ion Sky acoustic – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
FRI MAY 20
- Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- The Freeze – Cuevas Pub & Grill – Dunkirk
- Akoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren
SAT MAY 21
- Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Dark Horse Run – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dave and Johnny – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jamie Smith Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Backlog – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point
SUN MAY 22
- Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony (free concert) – Allen Park bandshell – Jamestown
- The Highlife – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Michael Hund – The Fish – Bemus Point
- JB Martin and Smokin Dog/Interstate Daydream – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- “Sunday Sessions” with Bob Henry featuring Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAY 23
- Jess Cornelius (from Los Angeles) with Hot at Bats – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 25
- The Assembly – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
