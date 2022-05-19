WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 19, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAY 19

Arts on Fire LIVE with Fredonia Guitar Quartet – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and Facebook and YouTube

Third Thursday summer concert series: The Elektra Kings and Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Cold Lazarus – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Ion Sky acoustic – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

FRI MAY 20

Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point

Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

The Freeze – Cuevas Pub & Grill – Dunkirk

Akoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren

SAT MAY 21

Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Dark Horse Run – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Dave and Johnny – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jamie Smith Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Backlog – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

SUN MAY 22

Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony (free concert) – Allen Park bandshell – Jamestown

The Highlife – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Michael Hund – The Fish – Bemus Point

JB Martin and Smokin Dog/Interstate Daydream – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

“ Sunday Sessions” with Bob Henry featuring Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAY 23

Jess Cornelius (from Los Angeles) with Hot at Bats – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 25