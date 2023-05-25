WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 25, 2023 (Memorial Day weekend)

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU MAY 25
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Nate Mahaffey – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAY 26
- Catch Phrase – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The JB Aaron Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Brown Dog – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Duke Sherman Band – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Rock Avenue – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Matt Maloof – Big Inlet Brewing – Warren, PA
SAT MAY 27
- Dark Horse Run – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Kallie Williams – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The RiffRiders – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Qwister – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox and The Line – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Backlog – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
SUN MAY 28
- Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Dock Boy and Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Only Humen – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- Fred Leopard – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Open mic with Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
MON MAY 29
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Lucky Dog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Randy and Jamie – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- Jay McDonnell Trio – The Fish – Bemus Point
WED MAY 31
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Open mic night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tommy Link – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at The Reg: Chevalier – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
