WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 30, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 30

Porcelain Busdrivers – Russell E. Diethrick Park – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ryan Melquist – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI MAY 31

Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kody & Herren – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Hyde & Seek – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Olmstead Dub System – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Friends – The Fish – Bemus Point

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT JUN 01

Dead Letter Office Band (R.E.M. tribute)/The Boom Rockets – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Don Fish – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tiny Music – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo and Company – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Bill Ward – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Steve Johnson and Matt Gronquist/Ric Robertson – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman

HonkyTonk Heroes – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

SUN JUN 02

Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Marshmellow Overcoat – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions featuring Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JUN 03

Mandy Majtan – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE JUN 04

Open mic with Harmony Dillingham – Ashville General Store – Ashville

WED JUN 05