WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 5, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAY 05
- Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Noelle Hone – Wicked Warren’s – Warren
- Backlog – Snuffy’s Cafe & Lounge – Warren
FRI MAY 06
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Dennis Drew – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and YouTube
- JHS Concert & Symphonic Bands – Jamestown High School Auditorium
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Eliot Road Duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Henry’s Summer Kitchenette – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT MAY 07
- 1980 Something – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- The Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Porcelain Train – Ellicottville Distillery – Ellicottville
- Backlog – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville
- Movies at The Reg: Steel Magnolias – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 08
- Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hideaway – Steamburg
MON MAY 09
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 11
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Outfit – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
