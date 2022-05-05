WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 5, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAY 05

Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville

Noelle Hone – Wicked Warren’s – Warren

Backlog – Snuffy’s Cafe & Lounge – Warren

FRI MAY 06

Arts on Fire LIVE with Dennis Drew – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and YouTube

JHS Concert & Symphonic Bands – Jamestown High School Auditorium

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Eliot Road Duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Henry’s Summer Kitchenette – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT MAY 07

1980 Something – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

The Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Porcelain Train – Ellicottville Distillery – Ellicottville

Backlog – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville

Movies at The Reg: Steel Magnolias – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAY 08

Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Dave Ahlquist – The Hideaway – Steamburg

MON MAY 09

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 11