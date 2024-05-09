WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 9, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 09

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI MAY 10

Brown Dog acoustic – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Kallie Williams and Company – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT MAY 11

Elle Taylor – Forte – Jamestown

White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Kallie Williams and Company – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer

Ion Sky acoustic – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ray and the Country Kind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Two & A Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Lana and Dustin – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman

In Crowd – Apollo Canna Company – Salamanca

Movies at The Reg: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAY 12

Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam McKillip – Andriaccio’s Restaurant – Mayville

Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON MAY 13

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 15