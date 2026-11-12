WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 12, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU NOV 12
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI NOV 13
- The Anxiety Effect with Stereo Death – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Polleywood Nights – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Bill Ward – Chautauqua Lake Yacht Club – Lakewood
- Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Garrett Owens – The Cooler – Sherman
- Uncle Leo – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- The Floyd Concept – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- Jason Mirek – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT NOV 14
- The Cody Hiller Trio – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Backwater Blues – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Two For Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kallie and Skylar – Falconer Power Sports – Falconer
- Logan Alexander and Laura “The Landshark” Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Pat Hackett/Earl Wallace Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Untouchables acoustic unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Vinny and The Mudflaps – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Tim Bartlett – The Cooler – Sherman
- Cheney Maxine – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- The Hazy Rays – The Tap Room – Westfield
SUN NOV 15
- Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED NOV 18
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Sense and Sensibility – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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