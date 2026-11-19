A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU NOV 19

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Songwriters Circle series featuring Philip Stephen, Susan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

Chimes of Bayonet with Del Paxton – BJ’s Tavern – Fredonia

FRI NOV 20

Tage Gaeta – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Tracey & Grits – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jamie Smith – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Rachel Curtin and Britt See – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Black Widow acoustic – The Office – Kennedy

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT NOV 21

Derek Woods Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Garrett Carlson – 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill – Jamestown

Dan Douglas Band – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jacob Blair – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Riff Riders – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Mandy Majtan – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Grounded acoustic duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

WED NOV 25