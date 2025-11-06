WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 6, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com
THU NOV 06
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – The Wicked Glen – Gowanda
FRI NOV 07
- Bill Ward (Gram Parsons tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Chillbillys – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Randy Zahm – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Billy Mac – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT NOV 08
- The Reg presents: Cat Video Fest 2025 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Bad Hooks – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Kallie & Kayla – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer
- Jim Scott – The Cooler – Sherman
- Smokin’ 45 – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
- The Swamp Yankees – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Hyde & Seek – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
WED NOV 12
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Spinal Tap II – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
