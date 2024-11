WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 7, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU NOV 07

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI NOV 08

The Reg presents: Puddles Pity Party in Concert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Infinity instructor recital – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Jamie Henderson – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Dark Water Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

The Barristars – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two and a Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT NOV 09

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Acoustic Jukebox – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Claire Stuczynski – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Interstate Daydream – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Backlog – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman

Billy Mac – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Brian K. Chase – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sixpence – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Tommy Link – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN NOV 10

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED NOV 13