WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 13, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 13
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
FRI OCT 14
- SON – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy with Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Jesse Weston – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Backlog – Foster’s Tap House – Cherry Creek
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- DTO – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
SAT OCT 15
- The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Slothrust and Weakened Friends – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
- Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Nick Slagle – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- All Fired Up – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
SUN OCT 16
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Big Dog Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
MON OCT 17
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
TUE OCT 18
- Wild Pink and Trace Mountains – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
WED OCT 19
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: A Love Song – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
