WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 16, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI OCT 17
- Glow Stone/Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Sonya Sutton – St. Luke’s Episopal Church – Jamestown
- Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Interstate Daydream – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Midnight Recovery – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga
- Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman
- Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Parkway Ridge – Salamanca
- The Billy Joel Tribute Experience – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- Jeremy Jaeger – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Nights of the Living Reg – Clue: The Movie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 18
- Party McFly – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Brian Hanna Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Swamp Yankees – The Office – Kennedy
- Joe Thompson – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse James Weston – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- have fun, be safe – Valentine’s Place – Fredonia
- Smokin’ 45 – Harvest View Greenhouses – Fredonia
- OsbornNash – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club – Dunkirk
SUN OCT 19
- Helga Hulse Memorial Concert featuring Aaron and Boaz Mecham – First Lutheran Church – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Fred Leopard – Forester Restaurant – Warren, PA
- Darkwater Duo & Company – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
TUE OCT 21
- Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon
WED OCT 22
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Nights of the Living Reg – The Conjuring: The Last Rites – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
