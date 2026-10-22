WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 22, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 22

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brian Chase – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI OCT 23

Oliver Burdo – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Brian Chase – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Selleena/Kallie & Skylar – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Gavin Paterniti – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Shawn & Casey – The Cooler – Sherman

Jeremy Jaeger – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: The Odyssey – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 24

Jamestown Harmony Express – Robert H Jackson Center – Jamestown

Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jade Giambrone – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Mad Dingo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Trever Stribing – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

We Speak Canadian/Jesse Smith – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Backlog – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Jim Ronan – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN OCT 25

Erika & Jesse – Busti Tap House – Busti

Teddy Long – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ruby: Mountain Soul Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Angel Busch – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED OCT 28