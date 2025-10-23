WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 23, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 23
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI OCT 24
- The Assembly – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The RiffRiders – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Jeremy Jaeger – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Darkwater Duo & Company – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT OCT 25
- The Reg presents: The Vampire Circus – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Jamestown Vietnam Veterans Association – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Llama Club – Ashville
- Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jimmy Town All Stars – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point
- RockManinov – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Beer Krate Blues Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Holly Abers – The Cooler – Sherman
- Black Widow – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
- The Bergholz German Band (Oktoberfest celebration) – Athenaeum Hotel – Chautauqua
- Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- The Freeze – The Fillmore – Dunkirk
- Party McFly – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club – Dunkirk
- Two Towns – Harvest View Greenhouses – Fredonia
SUN OCT 26
- Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
WED OCT 29
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Nights of the Living Reg: The Long Walk – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
