WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 23, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 23

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI OCT 24

The Assembly – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The RiffRiders – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Jeremy Jaeger – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Darkwater Duo & Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT OCT 25

The Reg presents: The Vampire Circus – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Jamestown Vietnam Veterans Association – Jamestown

Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Llama Club – Ashville

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jimmy Town All Stars – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

RockManinov – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Beer Krate Blues Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Holly Abers – The Cooler – Sherman

Black Widow – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

The Bergholz German Band (Oktoberfest celebration) – Athenaeum Hotel – Chautauqua

Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

The Freeze – The Fillmore – Dunkirk

Party McFly – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club – Dunkirk

Two Towns – Harvest View Greenhouses – Fredonia

SUN OCT 26

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

WED OCT 29