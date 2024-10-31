WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 31, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 31
- Oldfish – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI NOV 01
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- SON – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Small Town Rollers trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT NOV 02
- Sweet Jane Band – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Party McFly – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Small Town Rollers – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Joe Quick – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tito – Busti Tap House – Busti
- HonkyTonk Heroes – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Alyssa Wismar – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Smackdab – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
SUN NOV 03
- Brian K. Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED NOV 06
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Between the Temples – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
