WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 17, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

FRI SEP 18

Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Mosaic Foundation – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Check 1, 2, 3 – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brian Chase – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

East Wind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

GoldiRocks/Cowboy Hat Happy Hour – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Slim & Red – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Sarah Haggerty – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Super Troopers 3 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT SEP 19

The iSh & ToniQ – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Slim & Red – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Selina/Bad Habit – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Randy & Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Logan Alexander & Laura Ferraro – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington

Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Tim Bartlett – The Cooler – Sherman

Whiskey Joe – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN SEP 20

Tito & Dave – Busti Tap House – Busti

Duke Sherman Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Escape Goats – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

WED SEP 23