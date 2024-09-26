WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 26, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 26

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI SEP 27

OsbornNash – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Northern Accents – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Nick Nasibyan – Splash – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt and Timm Reasbeck – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Backlog – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Bill Ward and John Cross – Annex 25 Gallery – Westfield

SAT SEP 28

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Michael Aarons Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo/Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Kev Rowe – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman

SUN SEP 29

aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Busti Tap House – Busti

Zen City – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Sunday Sessions with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

WED OCT 02