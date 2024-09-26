WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 26, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 26

  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI SEP 27

  • OsbornNash – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
  • Northern Accents – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Nick Nasibyan – Splash – Bemus Point
  • Michael Gerholdt and Timm Reasbeck – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
  • Backlog – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
  • Bill Ward and John Cross – Annex 25 Gallery – Westfield

SAT SEP 28

  • The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Michael Aarons Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Darkwater Duo/Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Kev Rowe – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman

SUN SEP 29

  • aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • Zen City – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Sunday Sessions with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

WED OCT 02

  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: Fly Me to the Moon – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

