WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 5, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 05

  • Nick Slagle – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
  • Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
  • Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI SEP 06

  • Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
  • White Bronco – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Only Humen – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • Wasted Whiskey – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT SEP 07

  • Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
  • Ion Sky – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • The I-90s/Tito & Vince Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Six Year Stretch duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Backlog – Llama Club – Ashville
  • Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Mid-Life Crisis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Sweet Jane Band – Warren Moose – Warren, PA
  • Ryah Lambert Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
  • A Strange Kind of Sunshine – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

SUN SEP 08

  • Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
  • Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Jonathan Nolan – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Qwister – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

WED SEP 11

  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • KGB Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

