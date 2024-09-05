WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 5, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 05

Nick Slagle – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI SEP 06

Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

White Bronco – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Only Humen – The Fish – Bemus Point

Wasted Whiskey – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT SEP 07

Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The I-90s/Tito & Vince Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Six Year Stretch duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Backlog – Llama Club – Ashville

Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point

Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman

Mid-Life Crisis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Sweet Jane Band – Warren Moose – Warren, PA

Ryah Lambert Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

SUN SEP 08

Little Theatre presents: Rock of Ages – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jonathan Nolan – The Cooler – Sherman

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Qwister – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

WED SEP 11