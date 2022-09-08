WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 8, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 08

Scott Bradley and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI SEP 09

Cold Lazarus and Surprise Guise – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young – The Fish – Bemus Point

Jakes Blues – Pine Junction – Sherman

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT SEP 10

SON – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Sarah Marino – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Small Town Rollers – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Eliot Road Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Innocent Bystander – The Fish – Bemus Point

Sunday at the Station – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

DTO – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Sherman Music Festival featuring Johnny Smooth Duo, Adam McKillip, Bill Ward, Derek Davis and Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Edmunds Park – Sherman

SUN SEP 11

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Brown Dog Acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point

Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON SEP 12

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED SEP 14