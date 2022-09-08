WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 8, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 08
- Scott Bradley and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI SEP 09
- Cold Lazarus and Surprise Guise – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Jakes Blues – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT SEP 10
- SON – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Sarah Marino – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Small Town Rollers – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Eliot Road Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Innocent Bystander – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Sunday at the Station – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- DTO – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Sherman Music Festival featuring Johnny Smooth Duo, Adam McKillip, Bill Ward, Derek Davis and Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Edmunds Park – Sherman
SUN SEP 11
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON SEP 12
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED SEP 14
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Emily Strong and Friends – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply