WRFA, with Jamestown Post-Journal & WJTN, Holding 150th State Assembly Candidate Debate

WRFA, in partnership with the Jamestown Post-Journal and Media One Group, will be hosting the 150th State Assembly Candidate Debate.

The debate will feature Republican candidate Andrew Molitor and Democratic Candidate Michael Bobseine.

The debate panel will be moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and will involve questions from participating media members John D’Agostino of the Jamestown Post-Journal, and Terry Frank of Media One Group and WJTN.

There will also be an opportunity for each candidate to ask one question to their respective opponent.

It will be held at 6:00 p.m, Thursday, October 10, 2024 in the Third Floor Media Arts Room of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. The debate will be broadcast live on 107.9 FM and livestreamed on WRFA’s YouTube page. The program will also be rebroadcast in the future by WRFA and WJTN radio.

The debate is intended to help inform voters of the 150th State Assembly District about each of the two candidates prior to Election Day on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Limited seating for audience members will be available. Reservations for seats can be made starting at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26 by emailing julia@reglenna.com.