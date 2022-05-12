WRFA’s 2022 Great American Picnic, “hAll Fired Up!”, is Tuesday, June 21

JAMESTOWN, NY – The Great American Picnic is back for another year at Southern Tier Brewing Company!
WRFA’s annual summer fundraiser is taking place Tuesday, June 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at STBC’s Empty Pint in Lakewood, NY and will once again feature live music, food, and tasty STBC beverages!
The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “hAll Fired Up!” – celebrating the artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of fame!
Musical acts include:
- Juda H. Priest (Chris Lee & Friends)
- Backlog
- Cold Lazarus
- Cindy Love & Her All Star Band
- Porcelain Bus Drivers
- Gary Peters Jr.
- Matthew Larson
To support WRFA, please consider purchasing a $20 ticket, which includes two complimentary STBC beers. Anyone with a ticket will also receive one complimentary ticket for the WRFA Gift Basket Giveaway (additional tickets can be purchased for $1 each).
The Gift Basket will include items from a variety of local businesses!
Hot Dogs will also be sold and there will also be a 50/50 raffle!!
(Attendees under 21 get in for free).
Call the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts box office for Tickets – (716) 484-7070 – or buy them on line at www.RegLenna.com.
All to benefit WRFA!!
