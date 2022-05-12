WRFA’s 2022 Great American Picnic, “hAll Fired Up!”, is Tuesday, June 21

JAMESTOWN, NY – The Great American Picnic is back for another year at Southern Tier Brewing Company!

WRFA’s annual summer fundraiser is taking place Tuesday, June 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at STBC’s Empty Pint in Lakewood, NY and will once again feature live music, food, and tasty STBC beverages!

BUT TICKETS

The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “hAll Fired Up!” – celebrating the artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of fame!

Musical acts include:

Juda H. Priest ( Chris Lee & Friends)

& Friends) Backlog

Cold Lazarus

Cindy Love & Her All Star Band

& Her All Star Band Porcelain Bus Drivers

Gary Peters Jr.

Matthew Larson

To support WRFA, please consider purchasing a $20 ticket, which includes two complimentary STBC beers. Anyone with a ticket will also receive one complimentary ticket for the WRFA Gift Basket Giveaway (additional tickets can be purchased for $1 each).

The Gift Basket will include items from a variety of local businesses!

Hot Dogs will also be sold and there will also be a 50/50 raffle!!

(Attendees under 21 get in for free).

Call the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts box office for Tickets – (716) 484-7070 – or buy them on line at www.RegLenna.com.

All to benefit WRFA!!