WRFA’s 2023 Great American Picnic Celebrating “Women Who Rock” is Sunday, June 11!

JAMESTOWN, NY – The Great American Picnic is back for another year at Southern Tier Brewing Company!

WRFA’s annual summer fundraiser is taking place Sunday, June 11 from Noon to 6 p.m. at STBC’s Empty Pint in Lakewood, NY and will once again feature live music, food, and tasty STBC beverages!

The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “Women Who Rock” – celebrating the music from female artists and songrwiters from any era or genre.
Musical acts include:

  • Miranda Wilcox – 12 p.m.
  • Sixpence – 12:30 p.m.
  • Catchphrase (Gavin & Sara) – 1 p.m.
  • New Outfit – 1:30 p.m.
  • Emily Strong & Friends – 2:05 p.m.
  • The Assembly – 2:40 p.m.
  • Tempus – 3:15 p.m.
  • SON – 3:50 p.m.
  • Marla Harris & Co. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Cindy Haight & Co. – 5:10 p.m.
  • Two for Flinching – 5:45 p.m.

To support WRFA, please consider purchasing a $20 ticket, which includes two complimentary STBC beers.

Hot Dogs will also be sold and there will also be a 50/50 raffle!!
(Attendees under 21 get in for free).

Our event is made possible through the generous support of Southern Tier Brewing Company, Save-A-Lot Foods, and the wonderful local musicians who volunteer their time for the performance!

Call the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts box office for Tickets – (716) 484-7070 – or buy them on line at www.RegLenna.com.

All to benefit WRFA!!

