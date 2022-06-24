WRFA’s ‘I Remember’ Oral History Project Interviews Continue Saturday, June 25

The second session of WRFA’s “I Remember” interviews takes place this Saturday, June 25 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

This oral history program allows Chautauqua County residents to provide their first-hand accounts of people, places, industries and events from our region’s rich past.

Topics for the June 25 interview session include:

– Neighborhood Corner Stores

– Growing Up in an Italian Family in Jamestown

– The Palace Renovation and Opening of Reg Lenna Civic Center

– Jamestown Ice Arena Development and Opening

– Local Youth Groups (Boys & Girls Club, Infinity, Striders, etc)

– Memories of Chautauqua Lake: Beaches, Boating, Communities, etc.

– The Construction of Route 17 / Chautauqua Lake Veterans Memorial Bridge

– Boats & Boat Races on Chautauqua Lake

– Chautauqua County Music Venues & Musicians

– and Presidential Visits to Chautauqua County

Those who want to participate are encouraged to sign up for a 30-minute interview session at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on June 25.

Anyone participating must register ahead of time by emailing WRFA@RegLenna.com with “I Remember” in the subject line or calling 716-664-2465 ext. 209.

For more information, visit www.WRFALP.com/IRemember.