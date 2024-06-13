WRFA’s ‘I Remember’ Oral History Project Starts Airing Sunday, June 16

WRFA’s “I Remember” oral history project will make its debut this Sunday, June 16.

The 14-episode program will air at 10:30 a.m. on 107.9 fm on Sundays except for the first Sunday of the month.

The series features local residents and area natives who were interviewed during the summer of 2022 to share memories on a variety of historical topics from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region. The interviews were video recorded and then edited to fit into a weekly program for the radio station. A total of 18 individuals were interviewed as part of the project, discussing a variety of local history topics including Brooklyn Square, Chautauqua Lake, local musicians and venues, and much more.

The corresponding videos for “I Remember” will also be presented on WRFA’s Youtube Channel, following the broadcast of each individual episode.

Funded through a Community Action Grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and additional funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the “I Remember” project was intended to help record, present, and preserve local history from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region, using individuals as primary sources.

All unedited interviews were also transcribed and will be donated to the Chautauqua County Historical Society and the Fenton History Center for their archives.

Those involved in the project included Kipp Reynolds of Kranky Plate Productions, Dan Swackhammer, Jason Sample, and Anthony Merchant.