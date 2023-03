The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will present “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” this Thursday, March 23.

The show takes place at 7:00 p.m. and features songs from the Beatles chosen through submitted audience requests and memories.

Tickets are available at reglenna.com. For in-person and phone sales, the box office is open 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. today at 116 East 3rd St. in Jamestown.