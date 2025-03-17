Young Dubliners To Perform At The Reg

Celtic Rock band Young Dubliners will perform at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

The live concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 22.

Led by founding member and Irishman Keith Roberts (vocals/guitar), the band fuses Celtic and rock music, with fiddle vamps, howling guitars and frenzied drums. For over 30 years, Young Dubliners have toured the world, playing with Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos, Chris Isaak and more. They have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and their music has been featured on TV shows, including Sons of Anarchy.

Tickets are on sale at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office by calling 716.484.7070 or by buying online at reglenna.com. Tickets also will be available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert.