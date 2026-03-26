YWCA, Chautauqua Institution Announce Latinoland As This Year’s CHQ Book Read

The YWCA Jamestown and Chautauqua Institution have announced Latinoland: A Portrait of America’s Largest and Least Understood Minority by Marie Arana as this year’s CHQ Book Read.

This is the fifth year of the county-wide event.

Author Marie Arana will speak at Chautauqua’s Hall of Philosophy at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 17.

The Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle said about the book, “LatinoLand is an exceptional, all-encompassing overview of Hispanic America based on personal interviews, deep research, and Marie Arana’s life experience as a Latina. At present, Latinos comprise twenty percent of the US population, a number that is growing. By 2050, census reports project that one in every three Americans will claim Latino heritage.

Marie Arana draws on her own experience as the daughter of an American mother and Peruvian father who came to the US at age nine, straddling two worlds, as many Latinos do.

This year YWCA Jamestown is expanding opportunities for conversation with a monthly book club in addition to the familiar single session gatherings. The monthly club will meet at the James Prendergast Library on the first Monday of April through July. Single discussions will be scheduled during May 25-29 and June 22-26.

To sign up for the book club or receive notifications of single discussions click here