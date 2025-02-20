YWCA Jamestown Hosting 3rd Annual Coldest Night of The Year Walk on Saturday

YWCA Jamestown is hosting their 3rd Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk this Saturday.

The walk, which includes a 2K and 5K option, will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., starting at the YWCA’s facility on North Main Street.

YWCA Project Director for Young Women Choosing Action Jacquie Cook said the walk is held in both the USA and Canada, “And it brings awareness to those who are homeless, or nearly homeless, and hungry and facing things in the winter. They always choose the last week in February because it is the coldest. So, it kind of gives us a taste of what it’s like to be on the streets.”

Cook said after the walk there will be refreshments, a DJ and an Anna & Elsa Meet and Greet held on the Wintergarden Plaza.

She said the funding will go toward the YWCA’s Transitional Housing program, “Which is located right now at 401 North Main Street, right above our main building. We currently serve, I believe, seven homeless or nearly homeless women and children where we’re able to provide that stable and affordable stable housing.”

Cook said the Jamestown YWCA is also collaborating with First Lutheran Church to use their parsonage located on Chandler Street to house seven more people. She said the housing will be called “Empower Her First House.”

For more information, or to register for the Coldest Night of the Year walk, visit https://cnoy.org or visit the YWCA’s Facebook page.