YWCA Jamestown Is Receiving $100,000 For EmpowerU Leadership Summit

The YWCA Jamestown has received a $100,000 grant for its EmpowerU Leadership Summit.

The funding comes from the NYS Office for Cannabis Management’s Community Reinvestment Program.

The grants, funded by tax revenue from the state’s more than $2 billion adult-use cannabis market, is the first outlay of promised reinvestment into communities disproportionately affected by past drug policies and enforcement. The awards will support organizations that provide mental health, housing stability, and workforce development services to young people across the State.

The EmpowerU Summit will offer 3, two week sessions this summer of free programming for youth ages 11–15, focused on:

• Leadership development

• Skill building

• A youth-led social action project

The YWCA also will be hiring three Empowerment Guides (ages 18–25) and three Changemakers (ages 16–18) for the summer program. These youth positions are specific to the EmpowerU Leadership Summit, where participants will co-facilitate sessions, support recreational activities, and engage in their own leadership development.

For more information, visit ywcajamestown.org.