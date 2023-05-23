YWCA Jamestown Seeking Nominations for Women of Achievement Awards

The YWCA Jamestown is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Achievement Awards.

Women of Achievement Awards are presented to women in the community who demonstrate a commitment to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

The YWCA is seeking nominations in in the following categories:

Rising Star – a high school or college student who has taken the role of advancing and promoting diversity, equality, and/or inclusion in their school or community.

Power the Future – And under-35 rockstar with high potential for an advanced leadership role who is already demonstrating a commitment to the success of other women and/or people of color.

Catalyst for Change – An individual in health care, human services, or educational fields that promotes the advancement of women and/or people of color. Breaking down barriers to success and assisting with increasing cultural competency in their profession.

Impact Award – A phenomenal individual who promotes diversity in the approach of an organization and/or community as a volunteer. This individual has demonstrated a record for enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Shattered Ceiling – A female leader in a predominantly male field who is breaking down barriers to promote other women and/or people of color to become leaders alongside them.

The nomination form can be found at www.ywcajamestown.com/woa. Nominations are due by June 16, 2023.

Award recipients will be announced in July with recipients being honored at the 2023 Women of Achievement ceremony on Thursday, August 24.