YWCA Jamestown Starting Book Club That Focuses On Conversations Around Race, Equity, Collective Growth

The YWCA Jamestown is starting a book club in October that will focus on meaningful conversations around race, equity, and collective growth.

Executive Director Amanda Gesing said the club is building off the success of the Chautauqua Book Read that the agency has led the last few years, “For this one, we’ll start in October and we’ll actually go through June, meeting once a month. What this will allow us to do is a deeper dive into the book with reading just one chapter a month means that you could really digest what it’s talking about and then we’ll have really good conversations about the book as well.”

Gesing said the book chosen for the nine-month club is “White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better” by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, “They’re the founders of Race 2 Dinner, which is an organization that facilitates conversation between white woman about white supremacy and racism, specifically your complicity in upholding white supremacy and your racism. So, the books is really going to help us explore our obsession with niceness and perfection and how that relates to continuing systemic racism and misogyny in relation to that.”

The book club starts Thursday, October 16 and will take place on the third Thursday of each month through June 2026. It will be held at the YWCA Lake Lodge located at 185 East Terrace Avenue in Lakewood.

The fee for the whole series is $65 or between $5 to $10 for those who prefer to drop-in and helps cover the cost of snacks provided.

To register, visit ywcajamestown.com