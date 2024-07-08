YWCA Jamestown Women of Achievement Recipients Announced

The YWCA Jamestown has announced the 2024 Women of Achievement recipients.

The Alliance for Nonprofit Resources said the awards recognize and honor women in Chautauqua County whose career, volunteer, and advocacy achievements enhance diversity and inclusion and promote women’s empowerment in the community.

The 2024 Women of Achievement recipients are:

Chloe Yu for the Rising Star Award. Chloe is a Southwestern High School graduate with plans to study Nursing at JCC this fall. Chloe is dedicated to advancing and promoting diversity and equality, demonstrating precocious ability as a leader. At just 18 years old, she holds leadership roles in a myriad of extracurriculars including Art Club, IAAP, and Allies for Diversity.

Momina DiBlasio for the Power the Future Award. Momina Di Blasio manages the New Neighbors Coalition program at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Currently, she serves on the Education Solution Team of the Chautauqua County Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Coalition (IDEA), and sits on the Audubon Community Nature Center’s IDEA Committee.

Korinda Messenger for the Catalyst for Change Award. Korinda exemplifies the core values of this award through her dedication and contributions to the field. She has served as a preceptor for midwives, nurse practitioners, and medical students, playing a vital role in enhancing cultural competency within the healthcare, human services, and educational sectors. In addition to her professional duties as a Certified Nurse Midwife at Lane Women’s Health, she has participated in multiple mission trips to Kenya, Africa, providing training and education to over 200 midwives, birth attendants, and community health promoters in rural areas to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. She has volunteered at St. Susan’s Center and is the co-founder of a 501C3 organization, Mustard Seed Global Health & Wellness Inc., focused on providing quality healthcare, education, skilled job training, and spiritual outreach to underserved women and children.

Kristan McMahon for the Shattered Ceiling Award. Kristan McMahon has served as President of the Robert H. Jackson Center since April 2019. She is now the longest-serving president of the organization. She serves as a Trustee and Chair of the Franciscan Mission Committee for St. Bonaventure University, as Secretary and Governance Chair on the board of Youth For Understanding, and as a board member of Sitar Arts Center.

Bonnie Weber for the Impact Award. Bonnie is a visionary leader and advocate for social justice in our community. Bonnie works to provide essential resources such as tents, clothing, food, and supplies to individuals living without stable housing, connecting these individuals with social services and rehabilitation programs when necessary. She spearheads initiatives under the unincorporated organization, “Be the Change You Want to See in Jamestown.” Bonnie’s efforts have resulted in significant contributions from the local community, totaling tens of thousands of dollars in goods and thousands of hours of volunteer support each year.

The Women of Achievement dinner and celebration will be held on Friday, August 9 at The Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celeron. Tickets can be purchased for $60 in advance of the event at www.ywcajamestown.com/woa.