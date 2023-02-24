[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 21 – Dispelling Civil Rights Myths with Justin Hubbard

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

As part of the ongoing discussion focusing on Black History Month, this episode features guest Justin Hubbard, who joins Alize to discuss some myths regarding the history of the Civil Rights movement in the US.

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.