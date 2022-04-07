YWCA’s Stand Against Racism Challenge is Underway

The YWCA‘s Stand Against Racism Challenge is now underway.

YWCA Social Justice & Equity Director Alize Scott said the 21-day challenge is a great for people who are just starting their journey in learning more about racial equity and social justice and also for those who are farther along, “So it breaks it down by week, and then by day. And this year we are talking about four different topics. So critical race theory will be covered, living wage, film and television, and then reproductive rights. And again, everything is curated for you. There’s podcasts you can listen to, videos you can watch, articles you can read, and really just go at your own pace, and learn how you can also be involved in the action steps to moving forward on these justice issues.”

To register to take part in the Stand Against Racism Challenge, visit ywcajamestown.org.

You can hear the full discussion on the Stand Against Racism Challenge at 5pm tonight on Community Matters on WRFA.