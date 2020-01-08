Zoning Board of Appeals to Consider Special Permit Request from Classic Brass Inc.

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals is meeting Wednesday afternoon in city hall and will consider on special permit.

According to a public notice from the city clerk’s office, Classic Brass Inc, based out of Lakewood, is filing for a special permit to convert an existing building at 326 Fluvanna Ave. in Jamestown into a light manufacturing facility. The building is owned by Dunkirk Fredonia Telephone and Classic Brass has an offer to purchase the property.

The building is located in an area of the city zoned as a C-M district. According to city code, Service and Highway Commercial District – Light Manufacturing is a permitted use in the C-M district, but a special use permit must first be obtained.

The public hearing on the special use permit begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city council chambers at city hall.