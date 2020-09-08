28 Past Campaign Chairs will Serve as Co-Chairs of 2020 United Way Campaign

JAMESTOWN – United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced its chair for the 2020 campaign.

But instead of selecting a local individual or couple to spearhead the annual fundraising effort, the organization is taking advantage of the unique time we are living in by naming more than two dozen different people as co-chairs.

But those individuals have plenty of experience with fundraising, because all 28 of them have severed as a campaign chair for a past United Way campaign, dating all the way back to 1975.

Executive Director Amy Rohler says the challenge was finding the right volunteer leader who would be willing to lead the 2020 Campaign, which the staff knew would be difficult in a year where the economy and businesses were struggling.

“The theme for the year’s campaign is UNITED WE RISE,” with the 28 campaign chairs working together to raise $1.2 million to help fund 43 different programs in the community.

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County officially kicks off its campaign on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 p.m.