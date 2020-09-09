Active COVID-19 Case Count Declines for Chautauqua County, Majority of New Cases Come from SUNY Fredonia

MAYVILLE – There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Tuesday.

According to a media release from the county health department, as of Tuesday there were a total of 114 active cases in the county with 18 of the 28 cases reported during the past four days coming out of SUNY Fredonia. Another two cases were from the Fieldbrook Foods processing plant in Dunkirk. The 114 active cases reported on Tuesday is 59 cases lower than what was reported last Friday.

According to the SUNY Fredonia COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 72 active cases of the coronavirus on campus as of Wednesday morning, while a total of 77 cases have been reported since the start of school in late August. Five of those cases have since recovered.

In addition, two people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Sunday. On Friday, that number was five.

The five new cases reported for Tuesday were part of the latest county-issued report covering a four-day period, from Saturday, Sept. 5 to Tuesday, Sept. 8. The report covered the extended time period because the county does not issue full updates on the weekends, nor for the Labor Day Holiday. However, the county did issue a brief update on each of those three other days, saying there were nine cases reported for Saturday, four cases reported on Sunday, and ten cases reported on Monday.

County health officials also say there are 513 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. That’s 117 cases lower than the 630 cases under quarantine/isolation orders reported on Friday. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

Another 241 people are under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived to Chautauqua County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory. That number is up 127, compared to what was reported on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic in Mid March, there’s been a total of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 398 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 10 deaths.