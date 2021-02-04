Active COVID-19 Cases in County at Lowest Level Since Early December

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department says there were 37 news cases of COVID-19 reported in the county for Tuesday and the number of actives cases continues to decline.

According to the county health department’s COVID-19 dashboard that was updated Wednesday, the total number of known active cases for Tuesday was at 339 – 25 fewer than Monday. It’s also the lowest Active Case count in the county since December 7, 2020.

In addition, no new deaths were reported.

There were also 38 hospitalizations for Tuesday, one fewer than what was reported for Monday. Also, the 7-day test positivity rate was at 6.1%, two-tenths of a percent higher than Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 6800 total cases with over 6300 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 111 deaths.

The Health department also says nearly 8700 county residents have received their first dose of the Coronavirus Vaccine, which is about 6.7% of the county’s total population. Meanwhile, 1.3% have received their second dose.