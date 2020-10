ALBANY – Starting Nov. 1, wearing a seat belt will be required for all back-seat passengers in New York state.

Safety advocates and doctors hope the new law will reduce injury during crashes and help save lives. The new law also applies to taxis and ride-share vehicles.

Violators of the seat belt law can be fined up to $50 per person. Drivers also face a fine ranging from $25 to $100 and can receive three points on their license for each violation.